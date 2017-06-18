HAKAINDE Hichilema has warned the Church and Zambians that they are also targets of President Edgar Lungu’s brutality and torture.

The incarcerated UPND leader, in a message sent through his deputy press aide Brian Mwiinga, urged the clergy and citizens “not to fear Mr Edgar Lungu and his PF as they cannot kill both flesh and soul”.

He said the lack of press freedom under the PF government should also be everyone’s concern.

