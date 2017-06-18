Former President Rupiah Bwezani Banda has refuted claims that the country is sliding into dictatorship.

Mr. Banda noted that the country is still enjoying a democratic governance and applauded late President Frederick Chiluba for the introduction of democracy.

He instead advised the Church to counsel the incarcerated leader Hakainde Hichilema to concede defeat.

