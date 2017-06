Former President Rupiah Bwezani Banda has refuted claims that the country is sliding into dictatorship. Mr. Banda noted that the country is still enjoying a democratic governance and applauded late President Frederick Chiluba for the introduction of democracy. He instead advised the Church to counsel the incarcerated leader Hakainde Hichilema to concede defeat.

Read the full Article » LUSAKA TIMES

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print