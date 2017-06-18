Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda has refuted reports suggesting that Zambia is sliding into dictatorship. Responding to journalists after he laid wreaths on 2nd Republican President Chiluba’s grave today, Mr. Banda notes that the country is still enjoying a democratic governance and applauded President Chiluba for the introduction of democracy. Mr. Banda has advised the church to counsel the incarcerated leader Hakainde Hichilema to concede defeat noting that his refusal to accept losing an election is the source and bedrock for all these misconceptions and assertions of that the country is in dictatorship.

