Chipata Catholic Diocese Auxiliary Bishop Benjamin Phiri has defied the statement by the three church mother bodies. Bishop has told QFM news that the views expressed by Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops president Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu on behalf of the church mother bodies last week on the continued detention of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema do not represent the entire Catholic church.

