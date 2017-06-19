A POLICE officer of Ben Mwinga Police Post in Lusaka identified as Sergeant Ludovic Bwalya has died after he was shot by unknown criminals. Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has told Mwebantu in a statement that the incident happened yesterday at about 04:00 hours in Lusaka Presidential Housing Initiative (PHI).

