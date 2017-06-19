The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has ordered that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and five others be brought to court on Wednesday because they are complainants in a case where they want religious minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili cited for contempt. And the Director of Public Prosecutions applied to take over the proceedings in the contempt case against Rev Sumaili. But the defence has rejected the DPP’s takeover of the case.

When a public prosecutor Angela Nyirenda and private prosecutor Gilbert Phiri called the case, Rev Sumaili’s lawyers Eric Silwamba and Lubinda Linyama placed themselves on record.

At this point, deputy chief state advocate Mariam Bah Matandala informed the court that the DPP had taken over the proceedings pursuant to Article 180 of the Constitution.

The complainant’s team said it would be led by Jack Mwiimbu who had stepped out of court. Matandala, however, reminded the court that the DPP had taken over the proceedings.

And magistrate Wishimanga then summoned parties to her chambers.

When the parties returned, Mweemba recalled the case and told the court that his team would like to be heard on the point of law in view of the DPP taking over the proceedings.

“Section 199 of the Criminal Procedure Code requires that the complainants are supposed to be in court…That being the point of law, we can’t put the cart before the horse and begin advancing arguments in luminar in the absence of the complaint. We cannot start debating this issue when people who have brought us and who are witnesses are not before court. When it is a fact there is a clear order of this court dated 14th June 2017 directed to the Commissioner of Police Central Province, Commissioner of Police Lusaka Province, Commissioner of Prisons, deputy Commissioner of Prisons and police officer-in-charge Lusaka,” Mweemba submitted. And in her ruling, magistrate Ireen Wishimanga said she had no proof that the order directing that HH and five others be brought to court was served on the police and prison authorities.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

