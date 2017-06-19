Frank Bwalya has warned the PF against issuing disparaging statements to counter remarks made by Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu on dictatorship, saying the ruling party risks starting an unnecessary war with the Catholic Church. Bwalya’s warning was prompted by a statement made by PF youth Maxwell Chongu titled “ARCHBISHOP MPUNDU SHOULD KNOW THAT IT’S OLD-AGED BISHOPS LIKE HIM SUFFERING FROM DEMENTIA THAT CAUSED THE RWANDAN GENOCIDE THROUGH CARELESS RANTING”.

