The East Africa region attracted more than Sh113.7 billion ($1.1 billion) funds from Private Equity (PE) between 2015 and 2016, a new study has revealed. According to the survey conducted by KPMG and East Africa Venture Capital Association (EAVCA), PE funds to the region increased from 36 deals recorded in 2014 to 72 last year.

