Napsa Stars midfielder and U-20 star Enock ‘Computer’ Mwepu has joined Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg teaming up with compatriot Patson Daka. Mwepu and his parent club Kafue Celtic had earlier in the year signed a pre-contract agreement that bound him to the club long before he headed to the 2017 FIFA World Cup. His goal in the 4-2 win against Iran was voted in the top 10 goals of the tournament.

