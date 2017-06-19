The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has demanded that State House take its hands off the case US$1.4 billion ZCCM-IH and First Quantum Minerals fraud. In a statement, JCTR believes that the case needs to be heard, and if need be, the mining giant pay the due sum to ZCCM-IH. JCTR says this will send a strong warning to other institutions that are in a habit of defrauding the country and engaging themselves in suspicious activities that rob the country of billions.

