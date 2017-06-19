  ||    19 June 2017 @ 18:32

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati.
Minister of Finance Felix Mutati says government is focusing on reducing the accumulation of debt while clearing outstanding debts to stabilize the country. Mr. Mutati says the government decided to remove subsidies in the agriculture sector and on electricity to stabilize the economy. He says results have since started flowing as evidenced by the cost of money going down.

