TRYNESS TEMBO, Chirundu

GOVERNMENT has managed to save over K385,000 from tax evasion and tax avoidance following the seizure of various products at Kariba and Chirundu border posts last week.

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) seized a 44,000 litres fuel tanker, 91 boxes of cigarettes and a truckload of 2,100 cases of alcohol which was undervalued. ZRA senior corporate communications officer Oliver Nzala said the authority has put in place stringent measures to ensure that smuggling is curbed. Mr Nzala said in an interview on Thursday that the authority has resolved to effectively curb smuggling because it has come at a time when revenue optimisation is critical to the nation. “On June 10, our officers went to check a bus coming from Zimbabwe and discovered it was carrying 91 boxes of cigarettes which contained 50 blocks and if it had passed, Government would have lost K85,394. Meanwhile in Chirundu, a fuel tanker on June 12, a truck, carrying petrol from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), was intercepted at the border with forged documents. The documents were for a consignment which had already been cleared, as a result, Government could have lost over K200,000. “For the truck of alcohol, it was a case of under-declaration. The truck was carrying over 2,100 cases of alcohol but were undervalued. Upon inspection, it was discovered that there was an excess of 697 cases. Government could have lost over K100,000 in revenue,” he said. Mr Nzala also said the seized bus, fuel tanker and truck will be forfeited to the state while the products will be destroyed once the process is concluded. He called on transporters to ensure their goods are cleared or risk their vehicles being seized.

