Post this for me, withhold my identity if possible. You can also edit where possible too: I’m a Zambian living in South Africa but am currently in Zambia on vacation. I have an issue at hand, here we go; Before I left for SA I had a girlfriend we dated for over 2yrs, I must admit that in these 2 years we engaged in some careless sexual behaviour together. Late last year around October, I went back to SA were I developed some strange illness inside me, I went to the hospital and got medication, it reduced but once again the same illness came back. The doctor at the hospital suggested that we do some blood tests, well, we did some blood tests but unfortunately I was diagnosed with H.I.V.

