The state has defied the Court order to transfer UPND President Hakainde Hichilema back to Chimbokaila Prison and avail him before court in the case in which he has sued Religious Affairs and National Guidance Minister, Godfridah Sumaili.

Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga has since threatened to cite the Prison Authority and the police for contempt of Court if they fail to bring the complainants to court on Wednesday June 21, 2017.

Last week Magistrate Wishimanga ordered the commissioner of Prisons to make sure that Mr. Hichilema who is remanded at Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison in Kabwe is transferred back to Lusaka Central correctional facility for hearing of the contempt case against Reverend Sumaili.

Meanwhile, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions-DPP-has applied to take over the prosecution of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s contempt case against Reverend Sumaili.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

