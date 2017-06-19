  ||    19 June 2017 @ 16:33

Zambia is not the only country in the region facing a media crackdown in recent times. Since the election of President Magufuli in Tanzania in 2015 initial optimism regarding the new leader has given way to concerns regarding the heavy-handed approach his administration takes with the press.   Last week Tanzanian newspaper Mawio Weekly was suspended for a period of two years after linking two former presidents to controversial mining contracts.

Read the full Article » OPEN ZAMBIA «
Home » News » Headlines »
Open Zambia