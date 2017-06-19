The statement issued by the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) last week in which representatives called for the release of UPND leader Hakinde Hichilema and likened the country to a dictatorship has become an explosive topic of conversation in recent days. Politicians and public commentators have expressed concern that the Church, which has been relied upon in the past to lead national reconciliation efforts may now struggle to perform this function as its relationship with the PF appears to have broken down. In response to the statement Economic and Equity Party leader Chilufya Tayali was among those to call for the church mother bodies to take a neutral stance in the current dispute between PF and UPND parties.

