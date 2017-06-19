The Zambia Union of Nurses Organisation (ZUNO) has expressed disappointment with the Government ’s failure to the place all the recruited nurses on government payroll for six months now. ZUNO President Mr. Liseli Sitali noted that the delayed salaries are demotivating the workers. Mr Sitali said the having a motivated workforce is fundamental to efficiency especially in the health sector. “We are wondering how the government expects the workers who have been unpaid for six months to deliver.” Mr. Sitali questioned.

