Rwanda President Paul Kagame is expected in the country today on a two day State Visit. President Kagame will join President Edgar Lungu in bilateral talks with a state banquet scheduled for Inter Continental Hotel in the evening. On Tuesday the two Heads of State will tour the Kafue Steel Plant before Kagame heads back to his country.

