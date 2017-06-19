Mumbi Phiri(C) at the PF interactive Forum

The ruling patriotic front has said that it enjoys cordial relations with the church in the country.PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri said that it was her prayer that the relationship will continue to grow. Speaking at the PF interactive forum in Lusaka where she welcomed a new member Miyanda Katiwa, a Lusaka business woman who has joined the PF, Mrs. Phiri said that the PF was not going to be distracted with the propaganda being propagated by the opposition but will concentrate on its developmental agenda for the people of Zambia. Mrs Phiri reiterated that PF members are free to contest the PF presidency during the convention expected in 2020, but stated that the party membership has endorsed the candidature of president Edgar Lungu for 2021 general elections.

