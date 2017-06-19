National Restoration Party (NAREP) leader Elias Chipimo says the ruling Patriotic Front is only willing to open does for dialogue with the opposition if the agenda is to sing praises for President Edgar Lungu. Speaking when he featured on Muvi TV’s The Assignment programme on Sunday, Chipimo also said it was sad that President Edgar Lungu had persistently denied the opposition political party leaders an opportunity to meet him after countless efforts.

