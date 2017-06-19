Proflight Zambia has commended TEDx Lusaka for bringing together some of Zambia’s brightest minds and innovators at its 5th TEDx Lusaka event held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre recently. This year’s event, themed ‘To get lost is to learn the way’, brought together people from different walks of life and a spectrum of professions and industries to share inspirational ways of thinking, doing business and living life. Proflight Zambia’s Director of Government and Industry Affairs Captain Phillip Lemba said: “We are very happy as Proflight to have been a part of this year’s event as ideas are crucial for fostering innovation and progress in any sector; the ideas of today can be the reality of tomorrow. TEDx provides a platform for more of such ideas to be shared and explored.”
Proflight gets on board with TEDx
Dear Zambia
Classifieds
