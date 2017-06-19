Former President Rupiah Banda has failed to come out clear on the current state of the nation.

Queried to comment on the concerns raised by stakeholders over Zambia’s state of affairs, Mr Banda instead blamed the current political tension on the UPND’s refusal to accept the outcome of the 2016 general elections.

He also says he will not agree with people saying the country is now a dictatorship.

He was speaking after laying a wreath on former President Dr. Frederick Chiluba’s grave in Lusaka.

