Former President Rupiah Banda says the Church should first talk to incarcerated UPND president Hakainde Hichilema before calling for dialogue, accusing the opposition leader of being behind the current political tension in Zambia. Speaking to journalists yesterday after laying wreaths on former president Frederick Chiluba’s grave during his memorial service, Banda said the Church should first counsel Hichilema whom he said was the source of confusion for refusing to concede defeat after the 2016 presidential elections which he is contesting in court.

