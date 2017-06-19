They say no man is indispensable. So is the immortal football administrator Simataa Simataa. His premature sacking at Lusaka Dynamos where he served as CEO was always going to come; he was never meant to be an ‘Elite’ into eternity. One would argue this could probably be the best time Simataa exited Dynamos. The exit is not as a result of poor performance, but denial by the astute figure to budge on his principles. In a country where men and women who believe in respecting principles are hard to come by, the likes of Simataa are a rare breed. And they are often unpopular in many an organization. That’s because not many of us are cut from the same cloth as Simataa and fail to operate by the book.

