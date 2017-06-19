Dear editor,

THE suspension of 48 UPND lawmakers who boycotted President Edgar Lungu’s state of the nation address to Parliament on March 17, 2017, is

long overdue. The opposition MPs also boycotted the official opening of Parliament by President Lungu last year. But it is true that they took the oath to uphold the Zambian constitution and also to pay allegiance to the incumbent head of State, who was duly elected in the 2016 general elections. I, therefore, commend the Speaker of the National Assembly, Patrick Matibini (left), for suspending the UPND lawmakers. It is unconstitutional for any MP, whether from the ruling party or from the opposition to unlawfully boycott Parliamentary duties.ELEMIYA PHIRILusaka

