Patriotic Front officials in Eastern Province have risen against senior government officers, demanding their immediate transfer from the region because they are giving government contracts to members of opposition political parties. In this audio, PF provincial secretary Joseph Kolosa demands that President Lungu removes Provincial Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo, Deputy Permanent Secretary Patrick Mwanawasa and Chipata District Commissioner, Kalunga Zulu because they are “giving contracts to people who are not in good standing with the party”.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

