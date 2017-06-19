UPND Presidential Advisor William Banda has warned former President Rupiah Banda not to force him to start disclosing what he wanted to do after losing the 2011 elections to late President Michael Sata before the Electoral Commission of Zambia announced the full results. Mr Banda says former President will do well to keep quiet and not contribute to the problems that have engulfed the country. He says Mr Banda should not blame the UPND for the current political tension in the country.

