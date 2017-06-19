His excellency Mr Paul Kagame President of the Republic of Rwanda with President Edgar Lungu during the Bilateral Talks at State House

President Edgar Lungu says Zambia yearns to learn from the achievements Rwanda has made through enhanced economic cooperation adding that there is room for the two countries to further bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of the citizenry. President Lungu cited agriculture, energy and tourism as some of the sectors the two countries can work together. He urged the two countries to share best practices that will help build the economies of Zambia and Rwanda.

