The PF propaganda machinary has now started a campaign to divide the Catholic Church using “tribalism” in an effort to embarrass his grace Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu. So far, K5 million has been released to pay Catholic Bishops to attack Archbidhop Mpundu. We understand Bishop Alice Banda of Ndola collected his brown envelope from State House on Saturday evening. The PF machinery using discredited Journalist Tilyenje Mwanza has been phoning “tribally” inclined PF bishops to disassociate themselves from the statement read by his Grace.

However their desperation seems to be wrongly targeted as the statement was made by the three church mother bodies but only read by the Archbishop.

Below is a statement written by Tilyenje and is being cicukated by the PF propaganda machinery. The route taken by the Lungu administration is reminsecnet of what Rupiah Banda was doing while in State House.

