In an emailed research note on 18 June, Moodys said the suspension of 48 opposition UPND Members of Parliament could fuel turmoil that could scare foreign direct investment and external support. Africa’s second largest producer of copper, Zambia is on the verge of concluding an IMF bailout package, when the Washington based lenders board meets in the first week of August. The ratings agency cites that turmoil risks impacting Zambia’s development prospects negatively. A waning confidence could affect capital inflows and stunt growth.

