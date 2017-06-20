48 suspended UPND MPS have sued the Attorney General in the Lusaka High Court over their suspension by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Patrick Matibini.

Speaking on behalf of 47 other MPS, Nalikwanda lawmaker Geoffrey Lungwangwa has asked the court to quash their suspension on grounds that the decision by the speaker is illegal.

The MPS have also applied for leave to commence judicial review proceedings against the state and that it should act as a stay for their suspension.

On Tuesday June 13, 2017, Dr. Matibini suspended the 48 opposition MPS for staying away from the National Assembly on March 17 2017 when President Edgar Lungu went to address the house.

