“Let me explain how a dictatorship, in my view, comes about [because] it doesn’t happen overnight. It starts very slowly; the first thing that happens [is that] you have a law but it is only applied selectively. You might have an opposition voice through a medium like a newspaper, for example The Post newspaper, [but] you shut it down. Maybe you’ve got a leader who might have violated some traffic regulations, you slap him with treason,” Chipimo explained when speaking on Muvi TV’s The Assignment last Sunday.

“But all the time you are presenting yourself as being a listening government but the reality is [that] you are entrenching your system, you are extorting money out of ordinary Zambians. You are making sure that contracts are only allocated to those who will support your cause. You are making sure that anybody who will speak out in a way that will undermine your authority is silenced; that’s how dictatorship starts. They (dictators) never come overnight. Before you know it, you are caught up in a situation where you are no longer free to do what you thought to do. That is a dictatorship. [We are] not yet in a dictatorship but I think that we are getting there [to dictatorship].” He continued. Speaking about the statement made by the Church last week when they called for the release of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and sounded the warning alarm regarding Zambia’s journey towards dictatorship, Chipimo commented: “The Church always has to talk because they are the closest to the community. Just think about it; 80 per cent of the people in this country are pretty much religious! The Church should be concerned not just about individuals but about communities and people. What does HH (Hakainde Hichilema) represent? HH represents a voice and he is a voice of the largest opposition in this country and if that voice can be silenced on grounds that are questionable, then the Church has a right to speak on those issues. This is an issue which concerns their own constituents.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

