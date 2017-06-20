Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CISA) has backed the statement issued by the three church mother bodies that Zambia has slipped into dictatorship. CISCA Chairperson Bishop John Mambo says it is undeniable that there is a leadership crisis in the country. Bishop Mambo has also castigated those condemning the three church mother bodies for the statement they issued last week.

