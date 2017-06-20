The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has added its voice to the calls for the Leadership of the PATRIOTIC FRONT to rise to the occasion and resolve the current “political crisis” in Zambia. The Society through its Vice Chairperson and former ActionAid Director PAMELA CHISANGA has agreed with sentiments expressed by the three representatives of the church mother bodies (Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops-ZCCB, Council of Churches in Zambia-CCZ and Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia-EFZ) that Zambia is in a crisis.

