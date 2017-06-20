  ||    20 June 2017 @ 12:09

The Civil Society for Constitutional Agenda (CISCA) says there is no amount of money that will purchase any of the three church mother bodies. Speaking at a press briefing today, CISCA Chairperson Bishop John Mambo said he was saddened by the attacks on Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu over his recent statement.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!