Germany’s DW Director General Peter Limbourg has warned despots, autocrats and dictators to stop oppressing freedom of expression as world bodies will endeavour to put a halt to this but in Zambia, Africa’s emerging dictator Edgar Lungu wants 29 radio stations which host people critic to his autocratic rule shut down. Limbourg sounded the stern warning in Bonn, Germany during the official opening of the 10th Global Media Conference under the theme ‘Identity and diversity’ yesterday. He noted that freedom of expression was under threat by autocrats and dictators who did not want to tolerate criticism but that their violations would not last forever. While the conference is going on in Germany, back here in Zambia Africa’s emerging dictator and Edgar Lungu who just met another dictator, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame has directed the notorious Independent Broadcasting Authority – IBA to shut down 29 radio stations scattered all over the country and perceived to be accommodating divergent views.

