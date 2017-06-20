Skills and knowledge transfer have been identified as a key driver of long-term sustainable employment in the mining industry by First Quantum Minerals (FQM). As the mining industry continues to push the boundaries of automation, the country’s largest copper miner has observed that a long-term solution is required to address the skills gap between expatriates and local people that reflects a shortage of highly skilled and qualified employees. Just under 6 percent of the company’s workforce at FQM’s flagship Kansanshi mine in Solwezi are expatriates, with a similar level at the newer Sentinel mine at Kalumbila.

“We want to create an enabling environment where any employee in the company can grow from being a general worker and progressively rise through the ranks. It is for this reason we have prioritised skills and knowledge transfer, and made it the focus of our development agenda. There is a lot of potential for our employees, and to maximise the opportunities requires the opportunity and environment to learn new things,” said FQM country manager General Kingsley Chinkuli.

