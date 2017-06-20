An Agro dealer in Chikankata district in Southern Province Clement Matente has appealed to government to announce the floor price of maize for the 2016-2017 crop marketing season. Mr Matente says the delay to announce the floor price of maize will create an environment that allows briefcase maize buyers to exploit farmers. ZANIS reports that the Agro dealer said this over the weekend during the Chikankata district Agriculture Show which was held at New Chikankata district grounds.

