The story of value addition and industrialisation has been Zambia’s policy song for over 50 years now. The story of diversifying the economy, to move it from over dependence on Copper has been on the lips of every head of state since 1964. Sadly, however, to this day, over 70% of Zambia’s exports remain Copper, with little value added to it. While there have been repeated calls to add value to Copper, beyond the two firms that make copper cables in Zambia, there is not much value addition that takes place. The bulk of the Copper, therefore, is exported in what may be considered ‘raw’ form. Arguments for lack of value addition to copper have ranged from the costly investments needed to process Copper into finished products and the concerns about the competitiveness of locally produced copper products when compared to foreign produced goods from highly industrialized countries.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

