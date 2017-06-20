CYNTHIA MWALE, Lusaka

‘THE momentum to change farming into a business is there, as can be seen by an increase in the number of us small-scale farmers venturing into agriculture sector.

“But we cannot overlook the challenges that comes with it, to realise the country’s dream of become food secure as well as to contribute to job creation and also improving our livelihoods,” says Kenneth Chigunta of Chishamba.

Last Monday, I visited my smallholder farm to check on my piggery and small maize field for my home consumption after an inspiration from a recent meeting I attended at the 13th Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Partnership Platform (CAADP PP) meeting in Uganda. The meeting, which took place from May 31 to June 2, brought together over 350 participants from the 55 African Union (AU) member states, development partners, CAADP non-state actors, farmer organisations and various stakeholders to initiate a process to establish a Biennial Review Mechanism to track progress being made in achieving the provisions of the Malabo Declaration. Under the Malabo Declaration adopted in 2003 by AU member states, it was agreed that countries needed to accelerate agricultural growth and transformation for shared prosperity and improved livelihood. Thus, the theme, “Strengthening Mutual Accountability to Achieve CAADP-Malabo Goals and Targets,” was an appropriate one in the quest of governments to drive agriculture to a higher level by ending hunger by 2025 and committing 10 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP)to agriculture among other goals. For Zambia, Government has made strides in ensuring that agriculture is prioritised as demonstrated in the national budget. To enhance agricultural production and productivity, a total of K2.9 billion has been allocated to the farmer input support programme (FISP ), targeting one million small scale farmers. A total of K428.5 million has been allocated for irrigation development to support crop production while K18.3 million to facilitate aquaculture entrepreneurship. Similarly, to effectively plan for livestock development interventions, Government has allocated a total of K50 million to carry out a livestock census and K30 million for construction of dip tanks and K10 million for the cordon line. AU Commission (AUC) – Rural Economy and Agriculture Commissioner Josefa Sacko feels the first step is for collaborating partners to consider technical and financial support in the implementation of the Malabo Declaration to achieve sustainable agricultural transformation. “AU member states require tremendous support to deliver on the Malabo Declaration… We call upon our partners who have always supported the implementation of CAADP to mobilise and align their technical and financial support to the Business Plan so that together, we can achieve the common goals captured in the Malabo Declaration,” Mrs Sacko said. Lack of financing is one of the key challenges that farmers are grappling with – because for one to go into farming, they need agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertiliser and chemicals, even if one has got land. AGRA president Agness Kalibata emphasised the need for governments to think through policies that are being implemented and optimise youth and women in agricultural programmes to realise that farming is a business that generate income and better their livelihoods. “We need to rethink…We need to mobilise resources’ to grow our agriculture sector by working with the youth. Africa has 60 percent of agri-preneurials that can contribute to make more money,” she said. While governments are the key drivers in this pronouncement, farmers and non-state actors alike, do not want to lag behind in policy implementation to actualise agricultural programmes to reduce rural-urban migration and realise meaningful results that have a correlation between agriculture and poverty reduction. “Our overall goal as non-state actors is to contribute to contribute to ending hunger and malnutrition by 2025 through enhanced agricultural production and productivity/ implementation of policies responsible investments and inclusive participation in the CAADP agenda,” CAADP Non-State Actors Coalition acting president Cris Muyunda said. Yes agriculture is still high on most governments’ agendas and what is needed is to undertake the necessary policy and regulatory reforms that allows both domestic and foreign investment to flow into the sector. Further, governments need to align their national policies with the CAADP Malabo Declaration, as AUC equip the relevant ministries with informed decisions. To achieve the CAADP Malabo Declaration, the AU’s technical staff in consultation with various stakeholders, have come up with the AU-CAADP Business Plan 2017-21 to provide a clear guide in implementation and delivery of the commitments outlined in the declaration. The AUC has come up with a programmatic approach to support the seven CAADP-Malabo Declaration namely recommitment to principles and values of the CAADP process, enhancing investment finance in agriculture and ending hunger in Africa by 2025. Other areas include halving poverty by 2025 through inclusive agricultural growth and transformation, boosting intra-African trade in agricultural commodities and service, enhancing resilience of livelihoods and production systems to climate variability and other related risks; and strengthening mutual accountability to actions and results. The plan help mobilise and development partners and other CAADP constituencies’ support within the priority result areas, which contribute to the achievement of the commitments. Undoubtedly, African countries that still spend significant resources on importing food from outside the continent; have comparative advantage to produce commodities within the continent thereby, cutting down on financial resources, which could be channeled to other critical sectors like infrastructure to easy market linkage

