Kenya’s film and classification board (KFCB) has called for the suspension of several US-produced children’s programs running on channels provided by pay TV company MultiChoice. The board said the cartoons featured “disturbing content glorifying homosexual behavior” which was not suitable for children. The affected animation programs are The Loud House, The Legend of Korra, and Hey Arnold, which run on the Nickelodeon channel, and Clarence, Steven Universe, and Adventure Time which air on Cartoon Network.

