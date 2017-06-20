KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

OVER US$ 1 million is lost annually at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) in Chingola through illegal mining activities.

KCM head of security Max Maona said illegal mining is not unique to Zambia but is an occurrence in several mining countries.

“Illegal mining is pure theft of copper ore, and these incidents of theft have been with us for years but we were managing. Now the dynamics have changed, the illegal miners have increased in numbers, and have become violent and are using weapons such as machetes, axes, catapults, among other weapons.

