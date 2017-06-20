A police officer of Luanshya Central Police this morning shot his wife dead and later shot himself following a marital dispute. The incident happened around 09:45 hours today at his residence, House No. 138 Levi Chito police camp. The officer identified as Constable Kelvin Kabaso who was on patrol in the second class trading area left his point of duty and went home were he shot his wife dead, a fellow police officer only identifies as Constable Chabamba.

