BENEDICT TEMBO, Mfuwe

BEING conferred with the 2016 National Geographic (NGS)’s World Legacy Award has elated the Bushcamp Company which runs the Mfuwe Lodge in Mambwe district in the Luangwa Valley.

“We were obviously extremely honoured to win this award, and to be recognised internationally for our efforts to use tourism to improve the lives of the local people of South Luangwa. It has long been the belief in this area that local communities should share in the income derived from tourism,” Andy Hogg, Bushcamp Company managing director, said. Mr Hogg said through gaining tangible benefits, it is hoped that communities in the Luangwa Valley will see the need to protect and conserve Zambia’s natural resources and heritage for future generations. The NGS, is one of the largest non-profit scientific and educational institutions in the world headquartered in Washington DC United States. Its interests include travel, geography, archaeology and natural science, the promotion of environmental and historical conservation, and the study of world culture and history. A leading organisation in world exploration and scientific expeditions, the NGS is well known worldwide for its many publications, television channel and film documentaries. To promote responsible tourism, it gives awards to companies, organisations, and destinations that are blazing the trail in sustainable tourism best practices. Mr Hogg said to be recognised by such an organisation as NGS also puts Zambia on the map as a leading tourist destination. “The international publicity surrounding this global award benefits the whole country in its efforts to increase the tourism potential,” Mr Hogg said. In 2016, after on-site inspections and investigations, the Bushcamp Company was judged to be the best tourism operator worldwide in the category of “Engaging Communities” (Recognising direct and tangible economic and social benefits that improve local livelihoods, including training and capacity building, fair wages and benefits, community development, health care, and education.) The award was presented during the world’s largest tourism trade show in Berlin (ITB) CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Mr Hogg said it has long been the belief in this area that local communities should share in the income derived from tourism. “Through gaining tangible benefits it is hoped that communities will see the need to protect and conserve Zambia’s natural resources and heritage for future generations,” Mr Hogg said. In Mfuwe, the Bushcamp Company’s flagship projects are currently enhancing the communities’ access to provide safe, clean drinking water. Through its label “Commit to Clean Water”, the company has to date drilled almost 50 deep boreholes in local villages. In the education sector, the company has launched the “Meal a Day” programmer, which provides a nutritious daily lunchtime meal to over 2,000 local schoolchildren. This gesture is designed to improve school attendance by pupils and concentration in the classroom. The company has also been involved in the provision of school buildings and equipment. Bushcamp Campany also provides scholarships to about 350 children to attend schools and colleges up to university level. Its latest project is the building of a school assembly and dining hall at Mfuwe Day Secondary School. The company works closely with local authorities such as the district commissioner and the district education board. Mr Hogg said the company has a variety of charitable partners both within Zambia and overseas who assist it in raising funds and sponsorship of individuals or specific projects. He said it would be difficult to put an actual total number to the projects that it has completed over the past 17 years, which includes eight equipped classrooms at two schools, a school library, four dormitories, two ablution blocks, 50 boreholes and two social areas, among other projects. “So along with other sponsored projects, we have probably been involved in well 100 different projects that have benefitted the community,” Mr Hogg said. Andy Hogg, the proprietor of Mfuwe Lodge said they would like to make a difference for people so that the local community can benefit from tourism and conserve animals. Mr Hogg said his company spends about US$250,000 on corporate social responsibility projects like the school feeding programmer, constructing schools, boreholes and other social amenities. “Our contribution to the community and conservation has been great, I started a fund called the Luangwa Conservation and Community Fund which raised money for the community and conservation,” Mr Hogg who has lived in Mfuwe since 1982, said. WILDLIFE WELFARE In the hot, dry season, the company has assisted the animals in the Luangwa South National Park by pumping water from boreholes into permanent waterholes. This takes place at Mfuwe Lodge where they maintain a constant water supply and at three of its bush camps.

