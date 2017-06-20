International crediting rating agency Moody’s says the suspension of UPND MPs from parliament raises the country’s ability to attract foreign investment and is yet another evidence of institutional weakening. Moody’s says the Zambian regime is currently dealing with external and internal criticism and accusations of sliding toward a dictatorship, eroding investor confidence amid an increased risk of domestic political turmoil. Below is the full statement by Moody’s

