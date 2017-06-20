Mobile network operator MTN Benin and Youtap have launched MoMoPay, a contactless mobile payment service for MTN Benin Mobile Money users. MoMoPay enables MTN Benin Mobile Money customers to ‘tap and pay’ for goods and services instantly and securely with their mobile devices. The service relies on near-field communication (NFC) technology developed by Youtap, a global provider of contactless mobile payments and financial services software.

