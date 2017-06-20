  ||    20 June 2017 @ 18:25

  Zambian Watchdog will in due course publish even documentation, minutes done during meetings between Edgar Lungu and these disguised bishops from Eastern Province. But for now, below is what we have decided to let you know as we are determined to even get into bedrooms of these tribal bishops who cannot see that this country has been messed up and it is just a matter of time before it is plunged into total darkness.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIAN WATCHDOG «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambian Watchdog Uncensored investigative breaking news.