There is something eerily disturbing about the company President Edgar Lungu enjoys keeping. Questions have been popping up about whether Zambia is sliding into a dictatorship but there are still a lot of misgivings about whether that is the case or not. Those more inclined to the ruling Patriotic Front and understandably closer to the privilege that of belonging to the ruling class have forcefully rebutted any insinuations that Zambia is a dictatorship. The less inclined to the ruling party have also been hitting hard at spreading word that Zambia is turning into a dictatorship feasting on any foreign write ups condemning happenings in Zambia. For the neutrals it has been even harder to endorse any of the two extremes but the carelessness with which government has gone about business despite the many warnings to check where they are taking Zambia to presents a strong case that someone has to stop and reflect.

