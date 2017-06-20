  ||    20 June 2017 @ 14:09

In this audio, Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Charity Katanga says those who hold lethal weapons in their line of duty need a lot of stress and anger management training. Katanga’s remarks come in the wake of a police officer Kelvin Kabaso of Luanshya who this morning shot his wife a fellow police officer, before turning the gun on himself, following a marital dispute.

